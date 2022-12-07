Michaela Coel Beams In Balmain At The Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Michaela Coel graced the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at the Lincoln Center in New York with her beautiful presence, and she looked stunning in Balmain.

Michaela Coel in Balmain is a moment, and we can always count on her to serve a look. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress looked incredible in a brown, two-piece Resort 2023 look. The set melted into her brown skin and featured a sleeveless crop top lined with a gold snake. The low-rise, pleated skirt showed off her toned stomach and swept the ground with a small train. To embellish the look, Coel wore a simple gold bangle and brown nails. Her hair was styled in a neck-length bob that accented her sculpted face perfectly.

According to the Instagram post above, Coel seemed to have enjoyed the night. Since her I May Destroy You series debuted, Coel has been soaring and making boss moves that have kept her in the public’s eye. Her work ethic, coupled with her fashion sense, has us mesmerized by this queen, and we can’t wait to see what she is up to next! She’s oozing goddess vibes in this Balmain number. What do you think? Are you loving this style queen’s look?

Michaela Coel Beams In Balmain At The Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com