According to NBC4i, Convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is expanding with new locations in the three Midwest states.
Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced next year. The chain said Wednesday they are expanding after receiving “thousands of requests over the years.”
“These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Wawa stores announce expansion into Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com