According to NBC4i, John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend.
Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before.
So far this year, Breeze Airways has added six non-stop flights to and from CMH. The original four to Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; and Norfolk, Virginia will return in the spring.
So will the two new additions — one to Raleigh, North Carolina and one to the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- NLE Choppa Returns To Talk New Music And Putting Reading Programs In Schools
- Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
- Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Explains Reason Behind Sophomore Album Delay
- Did Russia Cut Brittney Griner’s Locs Off? Prisoner Swap Video Goes Viral
- Op-Ed: Jason Whitlock Says Deion Sanders ‘DID Leave Black People.’ The Irony…
- Win a Amazon Fire Tablet And Cash!
- 5 Stylish Liquor Bottles That Make The Perfect Holiday Gift
- Footage Surfaces Of The Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Exchange [VIDEO]
- Check Out The Action-Packed Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘STAR WARS: The Bad Batch’
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com