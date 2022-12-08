HomeThe 614

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

According to NBC4i, the superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district.

Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year contract, agreed upon in February this year, Dixon earned a $262,000 salary.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am officially announcing my intention to retire at the end of this school year,” Dixon said in a statement.

