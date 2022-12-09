Draya Michele Shines For The ‘Gram In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Draya Michele took to Instagram to give us fashion goals when she rocked a sexy look during Art Basel from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Taking to the platform, the model and actress shared a photo carousel of herself rocking the super sexy look which consisted of a purple crop top and matching purple pants that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers, rocking her hair braids as they framed both sides of her face.

“Big stepping thru @gq #artbasel” the beauty captioned the photo. Check it out below.

” and another left, “Yeah purple is you fasho” underneath the fashionable pic. “Girl you look so good smh make no sense.” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, “So pretty! These braids are everything on you” and another left, “Yeah purple is you fasho” underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Draya Michele Shines For The ‘Gram In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com