Patti LaBelle Escorted Off Stage Over Reported Bomb Threat in Milwaukee

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible bomb threat that was made at a Patti Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater.

In the video, you can see security abruptly escorting Ms. Patti off stage. In the beginning, you could tell that Ms. Patti did know what was going on, as she was screaming wait while several security guards grabbed her.

The audience was also very confused initially. Seconds later, all people who attended the concert were also evacuated from the building.

The remainder of the concert was canceled.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to reports, there was a lot of police presence blocking off streets in the heart of downtown near the theater.

Police say everyone attending the concert was safely evacuated. As of 10:30 on Saturday night, Police continued to clear the rest of the facility.

Report back for more details as the story continues to develop.

RELATED: The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

RELATED: Look: Patti LaBelle Street Naming Ceremony In Philadelphia

RELATED: Check Out 10 Times Patti LaBelle Proved Her Legendary Status

Patti LaBelle Escorted Off Stage Over Reported Bomb Threat in Milwaukee was originally published on classixphilly.com