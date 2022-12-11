Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ciara was spotted on Instagram this weekend and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face and body in her most recent post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a floor length white fur coat with a white tank top, black string bikini briefs and black leather boots while showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the post, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and wavy hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty post where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below. “XO” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below.

Ciara Serves Face And Body On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com