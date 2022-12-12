Janet Jackson Announces “Together Again” 33-City Tour

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Janet Jackson is back and coming to a city near you! Today (Dec. 12), the five-time Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee has announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” Read more and find out how to secure tickets inside.

Ms. Jackson is set for her 33-city tour produced by Live Nation this spring 2023, visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and more. The tour kicks of in Hollywood, FL on April 14th at the Hard Rock Live and wraps up in Seattle, WA on June 21st at the Climate Pledge Arena.

The all-star performer will be joined by 3x-Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actor Ludacris across all tour dates as her special guest.

The “Together Again” Tour will offer fans the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

Tickets are on sale starting Friday, December 16th at 11 AM local time here.

Pre-sale tickets are offered for Citi cardmembers as it is the official card of the Together Again Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 starting at 11 AM local time until Thursday, December 15 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit the website.

Check out Janet’s announcement on her personal Instagram account below:

Take a look at the “Together Again” Tour dates:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

*Not a Live Nation Date

