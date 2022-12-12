According to NBC4i, a routine traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike turned into a major drug bust in Ottawa County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Dec. 6 at around 1:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2019 Ford Taurus on a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike near Elmore, Ohio. OSHP said suspicions were raised and a patrol drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.
During the search, tamper marks were visible on the dashboard and a hidden compartment was discovered under the dashboard. Inside the compartment were five packages of cocaine and an undetermined amount of cash.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools
- Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
- Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024
- Takeoff’s Killing Sparks Estate Battle Over Slain Rapper’s $26 Million Fortune
- Will Brittney Griner Play In The WNBA Next Season?
- Ohio Turnpike traffic stop yields $162,000 in cocaine
- Janet Jackson Announces “Together Again” 33-City Tour
- Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 North American Tour With Ludacris
- Dave Chappelle Mocks Twitter Layoffs As Fans Boo Elon Musk At Comedy Show
- Will Keith Sweat & Guy Join New Edition On Tour In 2023?
Ohio Turnpike traffic stop yields $162,000 in cocaine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com