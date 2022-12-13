HomeThe 614

SZA Announces North American Tour, First Stop in Columbus

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Gather your coins because SZA just announced that she is going on tour!  Her first of 17 stops will be in Columbus Ohio and she will hit various stops across North America.  The tour is entitled SOS after her sophomore album.

Accompanying SZA on tour will be Grammy-nominated best artist Omar Apollo.  Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12noon at szasos.com 

Stops include Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and more.  See the full list of stops below:

 

THE S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SZA Announces North American Tour, First Stop in Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close