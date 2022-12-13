New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stops In Ohio

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s official!

R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 am, with a presale on Thursday with the promo code BPC.

Visit gsquaredevents.com for more details on the tour.

TOUR DATES

March 9: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

March 10: Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

March 11: Legacy Arena at BJCC – Birmingham, AL

March 12: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

March 16: Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

March 17: Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

March 18: Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

March 19: Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

March 23: United Center – Chicago, IL

March 24: Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

March 25: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

March 26: Heritage Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH

March 30: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

March 31: Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

April 1: Toyota Center – Houston, TX

April 2: Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

April 6: Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA

April 7: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

April 8: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

April 9: Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

April 13: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH

April 14: KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

April 15: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

April 16: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

April 20: UBS Arena – Long Island, NY

April 22: CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

April 23: Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

April 28: FTX Arena – Miami, FL

April 29: Vystar Arena – Jacksonville, FL

April 30: Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

