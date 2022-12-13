Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Fantasia was spotted on Instagram recently and gave us style goals in an olive ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram in a gorgeous olive look that fit the beauty like a glove. The all leather ensemble featured a ruffled olive crop top and matching pants. The starlet paired the look with a matching olive leather trench coat tat matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked gold jewelry throughout. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night out, captioning the look, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me! #moviepremiere

#WhitneyHouston

@wannadancemovie @sonypictures @primarywave

GLAM

Stylist: @1800dhawk

MUA: @tlcdivo

Hair: @derickuscrawford

: @sonejr”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the night with her killer style?

Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com