Jordin Sparks Becomes Cantu Beauty’s Latest Brand Ambassador

Jordin Sparks has landed a huge brand ambassador deal with Cantu Beauty. As a longtime fan of the haircare giant’s hydrating conditioning treatments and styling products, Sparks is teaming up with Cantu to help shine a light on the company’s endless commitment to uplifting women of color through various initiatives.

Recently, the buzzing brand partnered with Women Empowering Nations, a non-profit organization that provides exposure, development, and mentorship for girls of color in underserved communities to accelerate their path to executive leadership.

“It’s a dream to be working with Cantu to help uplift the next generation of women who are on their own unique and powerful journeys to building their bright futures,” Sparks said in a statement, according to a press release. “Beyond the products, Cantu really does so much for the community, specifically for women empowerment in which I am super passionate about.”

Sparks launched her exciting partnership last month with a virtual ceremony in honor of the 11 young women who were awarded Cantu’s GLOW Global Fellowship. Under the program, awardees had the chance to learn the beauty industry’s ins and outs with Women Empowering Nations mentors. The four-month-long fellowship concluded in December with a capstone and group travel seminar to Accra, Ghana, where each woman learned four areas within the beauty industry — consumer, concept, commercial, and campaign — allowing them to see how a beauty campaign is executed from start to finish.

“We’re so honored to have Jordin Sparks join the Cantu Crew as our brand ambassador,” the brand’s Global Vice President of Marketing, Dametria Kinsley, gushed of the partnership. “She has been a pillar in Black and Brown communities for years through her own philanthropic efforts, and we’re excited to join forces to extend additional resources to women all around the world.”

This year, Cantu has launched a few other programs to elevate communities of color. Earlier this year, the brand continued its multi-year partnership with the non-profit Gyrl Wonder to support Black and Latina communities. Additionally, the brand celebrated its second year of Cantu Elevate , an entrepreneurship accelerator program for Black female-led businesses in collaboration with BrainTrust Founders Studio.

Jordin Sparks Becomes Cantu Beauty’s Latest Brand Ambassador was originally published on hellobeautiful.com