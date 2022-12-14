HomeThe 614

Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road

Power 107.5
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning.

Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just after 6 a.m.

A person was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close