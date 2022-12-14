CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning.
Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just after 6 a.m.
A person was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com