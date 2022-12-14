According to NBC4i, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, even doubling since 2019, and Ohio now ranks in the top 10 in fentanyl overdose fatalities.
According to a recent study from USAFacts, 70,601 people died from a fentanyl overdose in the United States in 2021. That number almost doubles 36,359 in 2019 and is 26 times more than a decade ago, when just 2,666 died of fentanyl overdoses nationwide. Of the total number of deaths in 2021, 87.8 percent of all opioid overdoes were from fentanyl, which was responsible for only 11.7 percent 10 years ago.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Halle Bailey Gives Us Style Goals In All White
- Shereé Whitfield Is Named One Of The “93 Most Stylish ‘People’”By The New York Times
- Arrest Warrant For Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friend’ Languishes As Family Demands Justice
- Wunna Free: Gunna Will Be Released After Pleading Guilty to RICO Charges
- Big Up / Let Down: Elon Musk Hecklers + The End Of Carolines On Broadway
- The Luxury Gift Guide For The Mama In Your Tribe
- The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Premiere Date Announced
- Amanda Seales Show ‘Weight For Love” | EPISODE 26
- Megan Thee Stallion Dons A Beautiful Sergio Hudson Suit During Her Tense Shooting Trial Testimony
- Ohio cracks the top 10 in fentanyl overdose deaths
Ohio cracks the top 10 in fentanyl overdose deaths was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com