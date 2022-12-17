Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Cardi B got stylish in a green swimsuit and matching green and blue cover up over the weekend when she posted a sexy Instagram video of herself modeling off her tropical look while serving face and body in the process.

For this beach look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy green one piece swim suit that fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with matching beach cover up and white sandals and certainly gave us hair envy when she wore her locs curled and parted down the middle. The round out her effortless slay, the rapper served face and body while modeling the sexy look for her millions of Instagram followers.

Check out the sexy video below.

Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Green Swimsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com