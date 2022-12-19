Issa Rae’s Media Company Hoorae Media Announces The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses In Partnership With Walmart

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Issa Rae’s media company Hoorae Media has launched the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program Creator Courses in partnership with Walmart. The program and the courses aim to encourage and aid emerging creators in creating and finding their creative voices.

Black & Unlimited Development Program

It’s no secret that in today’s society, content is king. Many popular celebrities like Issa Rae got their start on a social media platform with little to no guidance. And with programs/courses like the Black & Unlimited Development initiative, more creators can properly hone their craft and reach new heights. “HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences,” said CEO Issa Rae. “With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry.”

There are tons of Black creators who have the talent to go far but lack the resources. The Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program aims to equip its nine chosen creators with the tools they need to flourish in this industry. “There’s so much more to being a creator than developing content and sharing it with the world,” said D.J. Vaughn, Director of Multicultural Media Partnerships at Walmart. “We are excited to collaborate with HOORAE for the first time to provide Black Creators with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.”

The program provides emerging creators a $10,000 stipend and a creator kit that includes the equipment needed for their coursework and content creation. The creators will also travel to Los Angeles for the Black & Unlimited Creator Weekend, where they will create content in their niche around the experience. Click here for more information on the program or to learn more about the courses.

