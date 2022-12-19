‘A Different World’ Cast Reunites On A Rare ‘Red Table Talk’ Special After 35 Years

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

After 35 years, a rare “Red Table Talk” event brought the cast of “A Different World” together for the first time ever. The interview reveals exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and hilarious and heartfelt moments. They were all able to relive a few of their favorite episodes. Read more about their reunion and check out the full episode below.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Gammy are joined by Jada’s former “A Different World” co-stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White and the legend who launched her career: Debbie Allen. There are also special surprise messages from an Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei and The Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle.

In the forty-minute long episode, the cast recalls how the show impacted television storytelling for years. The groundbreaking series dives into controversial topics like racism, sex, consent, politics and AIDS.

Some of the most impactful moments throughout the special “Red Table Talk” included facts most fans have never heard before. They revealed that Jada originally auditioned for a guest role on “A Different World,” and Debbie Allen said Jada should be a series regular. Jada thanked Allen for giving her the opportunity and ultimately helping to kickstart her career. Gammy even recalls that she was actually recovering from addiction in Baltimore while Jada was filming in California. She also praises Debbie saying she felt safe knowing Debbie had Jada’s back.

Fans also learned that Guy put in her two weeks’ notice during season one. because she felt the actors were being disrespected.

Other cast members like Cree Summer make an appearance over a Zoom call. Summer says the show brought her Kadeem, her first true love. She said the show gave her amazing memories with the entire cast and more specifically, Guy’s influence and teachings, which helped her become a better actress.

Dawn Lewis joins the cast during the talk, and says they were not allowed to show a condom in the AIDS episode. Debbie follows up by saying she was “always in the principal’s office,” fighting the network to include real topics in the show.

Watch the full episode below:

