Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty In 2nd Trial On 3 Charges Including Rape

Disgraced Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on three charges including rape, forced oral copulation, and another sexual misconduct count. All three charges involve a woman known as Jane Doe 1. Weinstein was found not guilty of sexual battery on one charge and the jury was hung on several other counts. This is the second criminal trial involving the 70-year-old. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.

Weinstein faces 24 years in prison.

The jury could not come to a verdict on the charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of current California Governor Gavin Newson, and another woman.

Weinstein is the latest man to fall to the #MeToo movement. Bill Cosby was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. His sentence was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. It was said that Cosby should have never faced charges because of a deal with a County prosecutor who agreed not to criminally prosecute Cosby if he gave a deposition in a civil case brought against him by the alleged victim.

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Lifetime Network’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries led to record-breaking viewership, continuing the push of the #MeToo movement.

