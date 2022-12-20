CLOSE
On this episode of Eye on the Community, I had a conversation with the CEO of Homeport, Ms. Leah Evans. We discussed the housing challenges we face locally in central Ohio and the importance of affordable housing.
Ms. Evans also shared details about the $200 million bond Voters in the City of Columbus approved to support affordable housing and what that can bring to the area and so much more.
CEO of Homeport Leah Evans Discussing the $200 million bond issue to support affordable housing was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com