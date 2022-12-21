Chloe Bailey Sets The Internet Ablaze With New Holiday Hairstyle

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Chloe Bailey is snatching edges once again in her latest holiday Instagram post. The “Surprise” singer struck a few fierce poses in a risqué fur look and long tresses, and she deserves a standing ovation.

It’s the end of 2022, and Chloe Bailey has not let up yet. The artist decided to hop on her Instagram account this morning and give us a pre-Christmas treat. Bailey was the definition of holiday sexy in a black fur ensemble that barely covered her curvaceous body. The look overlapped her breast, leaving her back exposed. It then connected to a mini skirt that hugged the singer’s hips and thighs.

Bailey paired this seductive look with some black platform sandals that featured fur on the toe and ankle straps. Her hair was in a half-up, half-down style and cascaded to her derriere. She completed her outfit with drop earrings as her accessory.

The actress captioned the hot post that garnered over 100k likes with, “all i want for Christmas is you .” Her fans ate the pictures up and gave her outfit and hair all the praise. Even Rapper The Game commented, “This dope .”

If Bailey did nothing else in 2022, she gave us style for days. We can’t wait to see how she’s coming in 2023, and we already know she will deliver.

