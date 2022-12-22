Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will close this weekend due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio.

The zoo announced it will close this Friday and Saturday as a blast of arctic weather brings snow and below-freezing temperatures to central Ohio. The post said the zoo will remain closed on Sunday as scheduled for the Christmas holiday.

“We know Wildlights is an annual tradition for many families but the safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority,” the zoo said.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com