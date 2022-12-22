HomeThe 614

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Columbus Zoo

Source: Columbus Zoo / Columbus Zoo

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will close this weekend due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio.

The zoo announced it will close this Friday and Saturday as a blast of arctic weather brings snow and below-freezing temperatures to central Ohio. The post said the zoo will remain closed on Sunday as scheduled for the Christmas holiday.

“We know Wildlights is an annual tradition for many families but the safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority,” the zoo said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close