According to NBC4i, The search for the last of two missing twins has entered its third day Thursday with no sign of the victim, the suspect or the car they disappeared in.
Police are looking for Nalah Jackson in connection with the abduction of Kyair and Kason Thomas.The pair disappeared when their mother left her car running as she picked up a pizza delivery order in the Short North. When the mother looked back, she saw her car driving away with her twins inside. A traveler at the Dayton International Airport has since found Kyair — around 70 miles away — but police have yet to find Kason.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
- Watch: Lizzo Went From Sleeping In Her Car To Owning A Fabulous Home
- Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect could face federal charges
- Monica And Her Sons Sport Serious Style During A Visit To Jackson State University
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ | Episode 99
- Ohio Man Arrested For Spitting Blood Into Officer’s Face
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Here Comes Santa…and a Blizzard — Christmas Along Party Lines — It’s Never Too Late!
- Morris Chestnut and Malcolm D. Lee Talk “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” On Peacock
- Tried It: Shark Beauty’s Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Is A Must-Grab This Holiday Season!
- Congress Announces $600M Grant To Fix Jackson’s Water Crisis
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect could face federal charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com