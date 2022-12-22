Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases, further increasing the rate of infections on the rise through December.

The heightened case rate carrying through the middle of December is still a smaller case rate than the last two years’ holiday seasons. ODH’s latest coronavirus report was a bump of more than 1,000 compared to the past three, more consistent weeks. Ohio saw 16,719 new cases in the week prior, along with 16,061 and 16,091 cases in the two weeks before that.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ohio nears 20,000 new COVID-19 cases was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com