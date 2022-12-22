Zendaya Debuts Her New Haircut On Instagram

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

One of our favorite fashion muses, Zendaya was spotted on Instagram earlier this week debuting her new haircut and we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the actress showed off her new shoulder length hair cut in an IG Reel, modeling the new cut from all angles. Donning a white t-shirt and black vest, the beauty shared the IG Reel of herself serving face and tucking her new, light brown bob behind her ear as she served an effortless slay.

Rocking minimal makeup and lip gloss, the Euphoria star shared the post without a caption, letting the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look as many of the beauty’s followers and friends raved in the comments, including her Euphoria costar Storm Reid, who wrote, “Ridiculous ” and Kelly Rowland who commented, “Giving me 90’s grunge!”

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s new look? Do you love it?

