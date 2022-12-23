Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother.

According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.

Not only did Brown accuse his brother of raping his wife, but he also came at him with a broken knife and hammer in a threatening manner.

Brown, who’s being held at the Allen County Sherrif’s Office without bond, had been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Brown has had several run-ins with the law in recent years. Including an alleged narcotics possession and alleged burglary.

Information from TMZ was used in this report. To see their story, [click here].

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com