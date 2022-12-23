8 Festive Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Hairstyles

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Who cares if Christmas is typically spent in the living room, the holidays are the perfect time to serve a festive glam moment. And this glam guide begins at your crown. Back in the day, we could had to pick a style off the wall in the salon, but with social media our conduit to the beauty world, we’re inspired by looks every day.

Gone are the days when natural hair was seen as unkempt. Our favorite celeb girls have been rocking their hair in natural on styles, bringing some much-needed texture to the red carpets. Corn rows, bantu knots, braided styles and 90s trends, 2022 has given us fab hair moments to pull from.

Consider rocking one of these styles for the holidays.

Half-Up/Half-Down

Whether your hair is naturally curly or straight, the half-up/half-down style is a festive look for the holidays and it’s easy to do. Recent winner of The Voice season 8, Amber Riley, is sparkling in this natural style.

Tussled Bun & Waterfall Bangs

Wigs can be a protectivestyles for natural hair. If you’re a natural girl under your wig or sew-in, try this popular style. La La Anthony rocked a sexy retro messy updo with waterfall tendrils — styled by celebrity hair stylist Arrogant Tae — in our November “Melanin Awards” issue. Inspired by 90s hair trends, this look works well for a holiday slay.

Textured Ponytail

Ari Lennox served this textured high ponytail at the 2022 American Music Awards. Also known as a Yaki Ponytail, this look is one you can master at home with a few packs of hair.

Corn Rows

Show off your fun and flirty side in sleek corn rows like Lori Harvey, who rocked these neat plaits to the Clooney Foundation For Justice Hosts The Albie Awards.

Curly Updo

Source: Frazer Harrison / GettyYour curls will be the stair of family gathering in this elegant curly updo that can be worn casually or formaly. You can achieve Tia Mowry ‘s red carpet look with perm rods and this simple DIY:

Sleek Top Knot

Keep it sleek and sexy with a top knot as seen on Normani at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Braided Ponytail

Issa Rae helped make natural hair mainstream on her show Insecure and the actress, comedian and showrunner continues to show us versatile ways to wear her hair. Thanks to her hair stylist, Felicia Leatherwood, all of her looks are holiday ready.

