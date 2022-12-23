Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ May We Have Some More? — The History of Kwanzaa — Jerrod Carmichael

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23RD, 2022

1. Please Sir and Lady Pharmacists….May We Have Some More?

What You Need to Know:

Empty shelves are nothing new to consumers. First, it was bath and kitchen paper products, especially toilet paper, flying off the shelves during the early days of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it was baby formula. These days, families, especially those with children, are experiencing a “Triple-demic.” The Triple-demic is the confluence of illnesses, especially affecting children, Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV, the coronavirus, and the flu, and many children require medication to fight the bugs.

2. The History of Kwanzaa

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY

What You Need to Know:

Kwanzaa, a non-religious holiday created by Maulana Ron Karenga in 1966, “is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community, and culture,” the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture explains. Ron Karenga created the holiday in the aftermath of the 1965 Watts Riots to celebrate Black communities, history, culture, and contributions.

3. States Appeal to Supreme Court to Keep Immigration Limits

What You Need to Know:

Conservative states pushing to keep limits on asylum-seekers put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the limits are set to expire.

But with the immigration restrictions going away on Wednesday it’s unclear if the Supreme Court will intervene. The nineteen states Monday asked the court for an emergency stay that would keep Title 42 in place.

4. Jerrod Carmichael Set to Host the 2023 Golden Globes

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY

What You Need to Know:

Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globes, airing live on January 10th on NBC and its streaming service Peacock.

Carmicheal won an Emmy earlier this year for his standup special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” which was directed by comedian Bo Burnham. It was lauded for its brutally honest, yet extremely funny, personal account. In “Rothaniel,” Carmichael revealed that he is gay, and shared the sometimes painful, sometimes humorous, reaction he received from family and friends about his personal truth. Carmichael’s credits also include the 2014 comedy film “Neighbors,” as well as his first HBO stand-up comedy special, “Love at the Store,” directed by Spike Lee.

5. Black In Business: The Wins and Fails of Celebrity Franchise Investments

What You Need to Know:

Being an entrepreneur can come as both a gift and a curse. On one hand, there’s nothing like being your own boss and making revenue by way of ideas created from your mind. At the same time, any and all mishaps will fall directly on your lap. Add being Black to the mix, which in America can sometimes be enough to cause hate in itself, and the situation might just feel like a catch-22.

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ May We Have Some More? — The History of Kwanzaa — Jerrod Carmichael was originally published on blackamericaweb.com