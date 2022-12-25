Happy Holidays From The Editors At HB!

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The tree is trimmed. The gifts are neatly wrapped under the tree. And you’ve finally settled down with a strong glass of Coquito. It’s another Christmas in the books. Congrats sis, you did it.

The holidays always present a time to reflect on your blessings, be in the company of loved ones and show your appreciation through thoughtful gifts. Whether you’re celebrating in the house or keeping it low-key, we wish you and your family a happy holiday.

Shamika Sanders, Managing Editor

I’ve always loved Christmas because I get to combine two things I love: shopping and giving. This year, I gave birth to a baby boy who made my trio a quartet – so this holiday is extra special as my fiance and I indulge in providing our children with the most joyous holiday experience.

This time last year, I was pregnant so I can’t wait to wear something cute, eat, drink and be merry all while opening presents. What girl doesn’t love presents?!

Thank you for rocking with us all year and being a loyal reader! Per usual, we have you covered on all things glam and entertaining.

Marsha Badger, Senior Editor

I am mind-blown that we’ve already reached the end of the year, but here we are. I’m excited to spend quality time with my loved ones this holiday season. Last year I had covid, and the year before, we were on lockdown, so it feels like a reward to commune with the folks that make me the happiest.

The holiday season is difficult for many. During a time centered around love and community, I encourage you to lead with compassion. We all battle unspoken pain, and this is the perfect time to extend grace and understanding. From me and mine to you and yours, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Sharde Gilliam, Nights & Weekend Editor

What a year! Super thankful for HelloBeautiful and the Black women who encourage us to keep going. It’s an honor to share Black joy with all of you every day, and I look forward to continuing in 2023 and beyond! Happy holidays!

Happy Holidays From The Editors At HB! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com