Billy Porter Talks Co-Hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023,’ NYE Fashion Trends, And His Self-Care Routine

Billy Porter is gearing up to host the iconic ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023′ show in New Orleans and dishing on sequins and self-care. And we’ve got the inside scoop on it all!

It’s always a colorful time when Billy Porter’s aura is present. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner recently joined me on a zoom call to talk about returning as the co-host for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023′ show in New Orleans, why sequin is the perfect regalia for holiday attire, and what he has coming down the pike for 2023.

For many, New Year’s Eve traditions consist of family gatherings, countdown parties, extravagant restaurant dinners, and church programs. But if you’re phenomenal like Billy Porter, it involves donning fabulous garb and regularly hosting a legendary show that is viewed by millions all over the globe. “I’m very humbled that I was asked to host in the first place. I think after three years, you can kind of call it a tradition. It’s my New Year’s tradition. It’s very focusing for me; it makes me feel like I’m putting the right energy out into the world for the new year for myself personally and for everyone else,” claimed Porter.

Porter is excited to be returning to New Orleans as the co-host of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023′ show. What he is looking forward to the most in the Big Easy is indulging in at least one plate of New Orleans cuisine. “I really enjoy the food, and I allow myself to have one New Orleans meal while I’m there. The food is so rich that my body can’t handle more than one meal of it,” remarked Porter.

Porter has a myriad of accolades under his couture belt. Of course, we admire his achievements, but we are just as enamored with his style. Porter is known for disrupting the status quo when it comes to fashion, and while he doesn’t know exactly what he will be wearing for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023′ show, what we do know is he will deliver. “We haven’t decided that yet. My stylists will bring a rack of clothes, and I will decide in the moment,” quipped Porter.

When asked if he could give us some insight on New Year’s Eve fashion trends, the “Pose” actor said that sequin is always a great choice. “Well, it’s always sequin, it’s always elevated, it’s always formal, semi-formal, which is what I love about it because it’s honoring having lived through another year and also entering a new one,” stated Porter.

Porter has a million things popping off at once. He’s everywhere doing boss things and making history while doing so. And although he doesn’t have a lot of moments to spare, he is adamant about reserving his energy. His new self-care method since Covid has been to simply take a nap. “If I feel overwhelmed in the day or if I feel like I need a little more energy in the day, I will lay my ass down and take a nap,” Porter said in a matter-of-fact way. And when he’s not working or sleeping, he’s gearing up for the release of his album in 2023. “I’m releasing new music on Republic Records and Island Records. I call it my magnum opus. I’m really, really excited about it…Black Mona Lisa,” disclosed Porter.

The ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023′ show will air on ABC. For more information, click here.

