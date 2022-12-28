CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton.
Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the ages of 17 and 19. All are expected to recover. One victim was shot in the foot and taken to Grant Medical Center, and the other four took themselves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com