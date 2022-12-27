Yung Miami Celebrated Christmas In This Sexy Black Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Yung Miami was stylish over the Christmas holiday and took to Instagram to share her all black look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her fashion sense in the sexy all-black ensemble which featured leather cut off shorts and a matching black fishnet top that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching black boots, black gloves and a mini black handbag to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, brown style that was sleek and straight with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a subtle nod to her boo, Diddy. “Christmas in Miami ,” she captioned the look.

Check it out below.

“ bad”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the sexy photo set while another wrote, “ ” while another commented with, “black out. ” to compliment the all black look.

Looks like Yung Miami has a fashionable Christmas and we’re still loving her style! What do you think? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Celebrated Christmas In This Sexy Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com