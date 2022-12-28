In A 90’s Kind Of World: How Living Single’s Theme Song Almost Wasn’t A Thing

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A successful TV show is built like a machine where every little part plays a key component in making it run smoothly. One of the most overlooked aspects of most of the legendary shows we loved watching growing up were the theme songs. Back in September, we posted an article highlighting our favorite theme songs from Black sitcoms. Although all the theme songs on the list are memorable, one almost never came to pass.

Living Single was a sitcom created by Yvette Lee Bowser (she also created Half & Half). The show, which centered around the lives of six friends who shared personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone, aired on Fox network from August 22, 1993, to January 1, 1998. The cast included Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, T.C. Carson and John Henton. With such a great group of actors and a plot that was as relatable as it was funny, Living Single was bound to take off.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2018, Erika Alexander, who played attorney Maxine Shaw on the show revealed that Living Single wasn’t the original name. One of the working titles that was considered early in the developmental stages of the show was Friends. Living Single and Friends were both produced by Warner Brothers but the latter was reportedly given a larger amount of financial investment.

“The original name for Living Single was My Girls, but it didn’t test well so they came up with some other names. Living Single and Friends were some of the names presented. Obviously, they chose one and the other went to another show, also produced by Warner Bros,” Alexander explained.

This brings us to the theme song situation. In a tweet posted by @hellastalgia we get a chance to hear what the song would’ve sounded like if the show ended up being called My Girls.

Fans in the replies were immediately split. Some rejoiced that the original version was scrapped. Others noted that the track was a bop to them and expressed how they could see the song working out. Then there were people who seen the correlation between the almost title of the show and the women singing “My girls” at the end of the pilot episode.

Here’s the famous theme song they ended up going with.

Where do you stand on the subject? Do you like the original theme song or do you think the right decision was made to move on? Let us know in the comments!

In A 90’s Kind Of World: How Living Single’s Theme Song Almost Wasn’t A Thing was originally published on globalgrind.com