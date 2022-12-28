Doja Cat Debuts A New Look Just In Time For The New Year

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

If we weren’t ready for the new year then Doja Cat certainly got us ready with her latest photos, and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the “Planer Her” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself where she debuted her brand new look and certainly served face and body in the process. In the video, the beauty debuted her brand new platinum blonde mullet haircut that’s perfect for the festive holiday. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and rocked a beat face as she posed for her impromptu video shoot.

The beauty’s hairstylist, J Stay Ready, shared the look on their Instagram page and we’re loving it! Check it out below.

“You’re too good at this hair thing! ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the sultry video while another wrote, “I love both hair looks here ” underneath the gorgeous post.

Beauties, what do you think about Doja’s new look? Did she nail it?

