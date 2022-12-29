Kandi Burruss Pulls Off Hilarious Spoof Of Soldier Boy Interview

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Kandi Burruss is back with another hilarious skit. On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with another funny spoof video, which captured her giving a flawless impersonation of Soldier Boy during his interview with VLAD TV in 2016.

Donning the rapper’s sunglasses, graphic white long sleeve, and bald fade, Burruss replicated the interview down to a t.

“Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em! You know Big Draco had to be the first male rapper that I spoofed,” the Old Lady Gang CEO captioned the clip.

Across social media, fans and celebrities were sent chuckling left and right due to the star’s spot-on impression.