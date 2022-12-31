How to find your student’s Columbus City Schools new bus route

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, when they return from winter break Wednesday, the bulk of 38,000 students at Columbus City Schools will see at least one change to their bus commute.

Whether it is a new driver, different pick-up and drop-off times, or a changed location — or all of the above, at once — students who take yellow buses to and from a CCS public or charter/non-public school will likely be affected as the district makes changes to all its routes and switches its software.

Some parents, including LyRie Parsons, are worried about the changes, which take effect the day before break ends, according to the district.

Parsons’ daughter’s new bus pick-up and drop-off is outside their neighborhood — and requires her to cross several busy intersections. Parsons said she’s worried about children’s safety.

“Actually get out and walk and see what’s going on in this neighborhood and see what you’re making these kids walk through,” Parsons said.

