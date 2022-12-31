Biden Pardons Columbus woman who killed abusive husband

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned an 80-year-old Columbus woman convicted of killing her abusive husband in 1977.

The White House said Biden granted clemency to Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas nearly 50 years after a Washington, D.C. jury convicted her of second-degree murder for fatally shooting her husband, Dr. Yusef Ibn-Tamas, according to court records. Ibn-Thomas, who was 33 years old and pregnant at the time of the shooting, testified her husband repeatedly abused her.

Ibn-Tamas, who until recently worked as a nursing director for an Ohio-based healthcare company, was instrumental in moving the judicial system to recognize battered woman syndrome, the White House said.

