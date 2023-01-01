Five shot one dead on New Year’s Day at Columbus-area gentleman’s club

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a Columbus-area gentleman’s club on Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., five people were shot — one of them fatally — when an argument erupted between two patrons at Bucks Platinum, an adult entertainment club at 2830 Johnstown Road in Mifflin Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maureen Kocot.

Charles Earl Westbrook, 28, of Columbus, was pronounced dead, Kocot said. A second victim, whose identity is unknown, is currently in critical condition.

