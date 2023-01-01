Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, on the eve of a press conference by the family of a 13-year-old shot dead in October, the Columbus Division of Police issued a statement on the case, saying that even though charges have been dismissed, the investigation is continuing.

On Oct. 12 at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, Sin’zae Reed was shot and killed. The next day, Krieg Butler, 36, was charged with murder. That felony charge was dismissed on Oct. 20, which is “standard practice” for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Normally, an indictment would follow and the case would be picked up by the common pleas court.

CPD issues statement on dismissal of charges in shooting death of 13-year-old was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com