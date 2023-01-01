HomeThe 614

CPD issues statement on dismissal of charges in shooting death of 13-year-old

According to NBC4i, on the eve of a press conference by the family of a 13-year-old shot dead in October, the Columbus Division of Police issued a statement on the case, saying that even though charges have been dismissed, the investigation is continuing.

On Oct. 12 at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, Sin’zae Reed was shot and killed. The next day, Krieg Butler, 36, was charged with murder. That felony charge was dismissed on Oct. 20, which is “standard practice” for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Normally, an indictment would follow and the case would be picked up by the common pleas court.

