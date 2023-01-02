According to NBC4i, after a year of record-high gas prices, analysts are forecasting relief for Ohioans in 2023.
Barring any major catastrophes, petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com don’t expect the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas to rise above $4 per gallon, but it could come close.
Gas prices in Columbus peaked around $5 per gallon last June, forcing drivers to make changes.
“We usually travel a lot, but we didn’t travel as much as we normally have,” said Carmulita Bender, adding that she’s hopeful to go on vacation once again in 2023.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Experts predict lower gas prices in 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com