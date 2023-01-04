Keke Palmer Embraces Rest On Her Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson [Photos]

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The hyper-focused Virgo actress, Keke Palmer, spent her holiday attempting to take it easy. Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson enjoyed a tropical babymoon vacation before their first child’s arrival. She shared a babymoon dump on her personal Instagram account with a special message about rest. Check it out inside.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), soon-to-be mommy posted relaxing photos on social media from a sunny beach day to an outdoor breakfast beside a colorful koi fish pond.

“Happy new year,” Palmer captioned the sweet social media slideshow. “Baby moon was in full affect…”

As a self-proclaimed “Big Boss,” Palmer has been restlessly working up until the announcement on “Saturday Night Live” last month. During her monologue, the booked and busy actress revealed a secret many of her followers predicted long before as she rips open her blazer jacket to showcase her baby bump.

“This has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys,” Palmer proudly shared in the December 2022 episode. “I’m gonna be a mom.”

The Emmy Award winning entertainer continued on her Instagram post about how proud she felt for sticking to her personal theme for the year, “which is, rest.”

“I have spent many seasons sacrificing and i am quite fine with that,” Palmer continues in the caption. “But every season we are meant to embrace something new.”

The New Year is about embracing those uncomfortable changes to make improvements to our lives, and the “Nope” star is no different.

“This season i am going to learn how to really take it easy,” she continued. “How to go slow (or slower than i have which is speedy for the average – ) because … everything that’s going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy.”

Many of Palmer’s social media followers and friends honored her in the comments section. Queen Latifah commented, suggesting that she “rest and relax” while “cultivating greatness.”

Sherri Shepherd also commented welcoming Keke to motherhood, “Embrace rest because when the Baby is here — the word ‘rest’ goes out the window! welcome to motherhood!”

It’s sweet to see how loved and supported Palmer is on her journey to motherhood. Her and Jackson have been dating since 2021. Shortly after her “SNL” performance, he posted a photo of his pregnant partner on his Instagram Stories, saying, “2023 .”

The couple have been able to keep their relationship private since meeting in the summer of 2021. In March 2022, Palmer shared with Bustle that she felt “happiest” with her new boo. She went on to share that she no longer felt the need to “hide” her love for Jackson, explaining to the outlet that secrecy took “a lot more work than just living in [her] life.”

Check out photos from their babymoon below:

