According to NBC4i, Students of the state’s largest school district return to the classroom from winter break Wednesday, but the journey to get back to school will look pretty different for thousands.
Columbus City Schools District has completely overhauled the school bus routing system, which could mean a combination of a new bus driver, new routes, and/or new bus stops for nearly all of the district’s students.
On Tuesday, the Columbus City School Board held a meeting where members received a final update from the district’s transportation department.
The transportation changes have been weeks in the making and according to a transportation representative, the holiday break gave the district a chance to complete final run-throughs.
For the full NBC4 story click here
What to know about Columbus school bus changes was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com