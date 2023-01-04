Things I Learned This Week: Antibody Birth Control, Paid Menstrual Leave + A Marvel Actor’s Link To Slavery

Life can definitely surprise you with the amount of things one person can discover in a week, and we’ve got to perfect place to talk about it on The Amanda Seales Show with “Things I Learned This Week.”

Amanda got the drop on some piping hot tea this past week, including a new birth control that uses antibodies to attack sperm like a virus, Spain approving a bill that will introduce paid leave for women on their menstrual cycle and an explosive allegation that puts Marvel actor Benedict Cumberbatch in a rather “strange” predicament involving reparations in Barbados due to his family’s history of owning slaves.

Get it all below on “Things I Learned This Week” via The Amanda Seales Show, and let us know some of the knowledge that you picked up in these streets:

