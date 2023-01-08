Quinta Brunson Gives Us Fashion Goals In Her Latest Look

Quinta looked like an absolute queen in the dress with dramatic sleeves and yellow flowers printed throughout. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small hoop earrings and white platform heels. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back bun and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The starlet’s stylist, Bryon Javar, shared the look on Instagram, posting an IG Reel of the actress as she modeled the look to perfection.

Per usual, Quinta and her stylist are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

