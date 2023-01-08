Jordyn Woods Is Stunning In An All White Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves and style in an all white look and we’re here for it!

The gorgeous photo featured the starlet wearing an all white dress that fit her like a glove. The one-shouldered dress was paired with silver drop earrings and finger rings, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She served face and body as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute half up, half down style with tight curls throughout to show off her stunning face. Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared the stunning photos carousel of herself and captioned the look with a few emojis to let the look speak for itself for her 12.6 million Instagram followers. Check out the post below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this sexy look as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s say?

