Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest

The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest is Back!
Memorial Day weekend at Genoa Park enjoy and support hundreds of Black-owned businesses, and food trucks, along with family fun, great food, amazing music and celebrating the culture!
Win a family four-pack of early bird tickets text the keyword CULTUREFEST to 71007 to enter. Text message and data rates may apply scroll down for official contest rules.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH, metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older. The Ohio Black Expo Text-To -Win Sweepstakes ends January 22, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.