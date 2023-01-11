According to NBC4i, one woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday.
According to Columbus police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car outside of a shopping center on the 5900 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. The woman was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she later died.
Police said Columbus officers searched a home on the 7000 block of Waterfront Lane in Blacklick, where the suspect is believed to live, but didn’t find anything.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Woman dead, suspect on the run after Blendon shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com