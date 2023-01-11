HomeThe 614

Woman dead, suspect on the run after Blendon shooting

According to NBC4i, one woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Blendon Township grocery store Tuesday.

According to Columbus police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car outside of a shopping center on the 5900 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. The woman was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she later died.

Police said Columbus officers searched a home on the 7000 block of Waterfront Lane in Blacklick, where the suspect is believed to live, but didn’t find anything.

