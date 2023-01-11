Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd’s foray into daytime television will continue! According to Deadline, Hudson’s The Jennifer Hudson Show and Shepherd’s Sherri were renewed for additional seasons, with Sherri getting a two-year extension through 2024-2025.
Hudson, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner, launched her eponymous show last year, and it quickly became the No. 1 first-run series of the 2022-23 season, averaging 5.2 million viewers. In a post on the show’s Instagram account, the cast and crew called the renewal a “dream come true.”
Shepherd, who took over the timeslot previously owned by Wendy Williams, is the #1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.
A message posted on the Sherri TV show’s Instagram account reads, “SHERRI RENEWED FOR 2 SEASONS!! The #Fun, #Joy and #laughter continues! We’re gonna have a real good time! Thanks FAMILY!!! “
Hudson was among the first to congratulate Sherri and her crew on the good news.
Congrats to both women!
Jennifer Hudson & Sherri Shepherd’s Talk Shows Renewed By FOX was originally published on blackamericaweb.com