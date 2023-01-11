Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants Full Custody Of Twins With Nick Cannon!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Mariah Carey may be finally fed up with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and his multiple baby-mamas.

Mrs. Mariah was the first to ever bare the last name Cannon after joining in holy matrimony way back in 2014. They have two beautiful twins together by the name of Moroccan and Monroe who are now eleven years old. Even though the two have since parted ways, its safe to assume that Nick’s current actions may be negatively affecting their co-parenting relationship.

Now that Nick is at an even dozen with 7 baby mamas, can we blame her? Watch Lore’l, Headkrack, and our special guest host Akilah chime in on the issue below.

