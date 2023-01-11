Monica Shares A Stunning Family Photo With Her Beautiful Children

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Monica took to Instagram recently to share a stunning family photo, including herself and her children, as they all look incredible!

Taking to the platform, the family of five all rocked all black looks, with each member of the family donning matching leather jackets from Daniel’s Leather. The family posed for the photo shoot while celebrating Monica’s son, Romelo’s 15th birthday. In the photo set, Monica served face as she posed in the black leather jacket and paired the look with an all black ensemble including black leather boots with gold buckles. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a sleek up ‘do with a side swoop bang that framed her gorgeous face.

Shot By @cyndiibee_ ” the family matriarch captioned the stunning photo set for her millions of IG followers. Check it out below.

“QUEEN, Princess, and young Kings are all I see here!!!! #beautiful” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the stunning look, while another simply wrote, “ Beautiful”

A family that slays together, stays together. Wouldn’t you agree?

